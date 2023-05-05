Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 247.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.