Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,864 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 139,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 50,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,521,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,764,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 9,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.