Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.