Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 26,499 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AZEK were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AZEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $4,145,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

