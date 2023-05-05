Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 418 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.62 and a 1-year high of $94.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

ZD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.