Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

