Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,651,000 after buying an additional 137,043 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

IRT stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

