Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Spire were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Spire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $78.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

