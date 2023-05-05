Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 2,617 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,564,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,498,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $372.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.60. The company has a market cap of $282.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.