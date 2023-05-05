Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 9,382 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 335.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Coty Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE COTY opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty



Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading

