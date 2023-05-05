Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

