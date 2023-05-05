Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after buying an additional 367,723 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

