Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

SWKS stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

