Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,237 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.26.

Expedia Group stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $147.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

