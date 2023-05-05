Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,638,000 after buying an additional 238,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Incyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

