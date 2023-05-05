Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,897 shares of company stock worth $623,528. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

