Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 628,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 161,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after acquiring an additional 125,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SXT opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.