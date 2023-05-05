Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.07 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,744 shares of company stock valued at $65,686,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $97.97 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

