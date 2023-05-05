Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.18 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,202,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

