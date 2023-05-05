Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,407 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

