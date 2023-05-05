Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.79 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 11,801.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

