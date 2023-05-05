Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 76.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GATX by 124.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 489.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

