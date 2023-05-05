Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Syneos Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Syneos Health by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 173.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 190.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $38.89 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

