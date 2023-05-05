Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 285.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.



