Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $4.65 Million in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 45,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 0.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Westlake by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

WLK stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. Westlake’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

