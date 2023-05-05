Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after buying an additional 729,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 44.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.8 %

CHH stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

