Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 90,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 9.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Lantheus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.00 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $99.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

