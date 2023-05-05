Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

