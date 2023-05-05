Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 379,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI opened at $185.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 0.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

