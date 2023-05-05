Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Visteon were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Visteon Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $129.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $94.29 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.15). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.42.

Visteon Profile



Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

