Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,419 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

