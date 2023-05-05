Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,561 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $35,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,971.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 220,751 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.