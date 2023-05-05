Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 15,682 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

