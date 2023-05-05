Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,358 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.