Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,928 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 69,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

