Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 366 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after buying an additional 152,113 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,789 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

