Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,603 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.