Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41,408.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 255,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

