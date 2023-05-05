Robbins Farley Has $41,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Robbins Farley trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

