Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 10,900 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NI opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

