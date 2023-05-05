Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 36,949 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 727.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,765 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.2 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.