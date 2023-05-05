Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 8,287 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Shares of HURN opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $87.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

