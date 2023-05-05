Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Shares of CP opened at $78.37 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

