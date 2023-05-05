Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 63,968 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in JOYY by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 387,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JOYY by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. Analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

