Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,485 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 111.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:BHE opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

