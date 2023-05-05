Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 57,263 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2,005.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,745,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Match Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

