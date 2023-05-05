Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

