Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 152,036 Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 152,036 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 2.2 %

BSAC stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $527.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 56.55%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.