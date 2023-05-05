Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 1,365.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 176,112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,520,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $155.27 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.