Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransUnion Trading Down 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NYSE TRU opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

